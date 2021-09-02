Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,255 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

