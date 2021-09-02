Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Conn’s stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $768.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

In related news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conn’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Conn’s worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

