Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Conn’s stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $768.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.
In related news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
Featured Article: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.