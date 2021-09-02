Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,150 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $184,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.03.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

