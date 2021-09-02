Bbva USA Acquires New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

