PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 646 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,839 shares of company stock worth $29,769,702 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock opened at $273.37 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,518.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.91.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.