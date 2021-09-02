Summit Financial LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.43. 646,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,589,938. The company has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

