Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

