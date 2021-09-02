1,524 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.24. 4,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

