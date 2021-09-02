Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $212.50. The stock had a trading volume of 89,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.