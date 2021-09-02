Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,157 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $46,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $158.05 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

