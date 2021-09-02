PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $582.07 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

