Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Symrise (SY1)

Symrise (FRA: SY1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/2/2021 – Symrise was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/26/2021 – Symrise was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/25/2021 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/20/2021 – Symrise was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/19/2021 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/18/2021 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/13/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/9/2021 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2021 – Symrise was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – Symrise was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Symrise was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/5/2021 – Symrise was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/5/2021 – Symrise was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/5/2021 – Symrise was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/5/2021 – Symrise was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Symrise was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – Symrise was given a new €139.00 ($163.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SY1 stock remained flat at $€120.60 ($141.88) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,998 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of €122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €111.45. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

