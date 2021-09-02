Summit Financial LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $233,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

ARMK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,510. Aramark has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

