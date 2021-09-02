Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

