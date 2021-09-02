7,145 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,145 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $412,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.52. 57,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.