MyWish Market Capitalization Reaches $2.51 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $182.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00137710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00814364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047438 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.