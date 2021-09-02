Financial Analysis: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) versus Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiasma has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Evolus and Chiasma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus 1 2 5 0 2.50 Chiasma 0 2 1 0 2.33

Evolus presently has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 58.21%. Chiasma has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 259.04%. Given Chiasma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chiasma is more favorable than Evolus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolus and Chiasma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus $56.54 million 9.99 -$163.01 million ($2.27) -4.56 Chiasma $1.11 million 196.11 -$74.78 million ($1.43) -2.63

Chiasma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolus. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiasma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evolus and Chiasma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus -171.55% -209.46% -23.33% Chiasma N/A -113.57% -57.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Chiasma shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Chiasma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chiasma beats Evolus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. It also develops MPOWERED, an oral octreotide capsule, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with acromegaly. Chiasma, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.