Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading 9.6% Higher

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.12. 99,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,061,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $492.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.