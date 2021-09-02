CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.60. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 28,713 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

