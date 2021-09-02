CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 59,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 87,382 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $8,420,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

