Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Increases By 19.2%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Edesa Biotech stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 2,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $78.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.69. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $10.13.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 51,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

