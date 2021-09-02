Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Update

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 29th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

NBN traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $32.97. 73,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,658. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

