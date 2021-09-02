Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,337 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.67. 3,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,179. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.