Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

TSE PXT traded up C$1.46 on Thursday, hitting C$21.00. 143,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.20. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$24.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

