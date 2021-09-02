Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 467,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,140,313. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

