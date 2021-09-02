Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

COLL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. 1,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,216.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 118,044 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

