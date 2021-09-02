Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,274 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $338.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.97. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

