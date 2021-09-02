Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,355,220 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $389.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.89.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.