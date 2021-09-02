Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

