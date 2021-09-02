Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $23,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

Shares of TRV opened at $159.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

