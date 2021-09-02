C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C&F Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in C&F Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in C&F Financial by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.69. 1,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $192.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.58. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $34.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.