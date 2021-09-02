Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,284 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $395.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $417.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

