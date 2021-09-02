Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Drops By 13.3%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 621,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 228,218 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,804.6% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 193,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 183,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB remained flat at $$1.06 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,157. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

