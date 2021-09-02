Clarius Group LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

