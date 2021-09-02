REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Shares of REX opened at $85.48 on Thursday. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82.

REX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $676,354 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in REX American Resources stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,810 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

