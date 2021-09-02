PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $95,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29. The company has a market capitalization of $624.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

