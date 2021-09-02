Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

