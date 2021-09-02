Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $783.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.