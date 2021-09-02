First National Trust Co Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,236,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.05. 1,015,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,931,992. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

