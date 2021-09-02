First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,411,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.14. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,312. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $248.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

