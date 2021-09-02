Analysts Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%.

CRIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Curis by 1,916.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 213,201 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at $15,896,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,729. The company has a market capitalization of $806.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

