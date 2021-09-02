Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.44. Marathon Oil posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 294,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,009,445. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

