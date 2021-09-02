Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.44. Marathon Oil posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 294,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,009,445. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.