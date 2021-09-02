ZPER (ZPR) Price Down 14.8% This Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $247,915.59 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZPER has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

