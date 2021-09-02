722 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $329.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.96. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $209.47 and a 12 month high of $330.32.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

