Uniper (UN01) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Uniper (ETR: UN01) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/26/2021 – Uniper was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/26/2021 – Uniper was given a new €32.50 ($38.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/26/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/23/2021 – Uniper was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/20/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/20/2021 – Uniper was given a new €32.50 ($38.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/20/2021 – Uniper was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/11/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2021 – Uniper was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/11/2021 – Uniper was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/11/2021 – Uniper was given a new €33.50 ($39.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Uniper was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of ETR UN01 traded up €0.37 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €34.00 ($40.00). The company had a trading volume of 225,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper SE has a 1-year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1-year high of €34.54 ($40.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a PE ratio of -40.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.09.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

