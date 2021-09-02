Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $768.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conn’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Conn’s worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

