Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 30,546 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Revolve Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Revolve Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.