Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Greif has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

