Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $100.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,371.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. Chewy has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 606.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chewy by 143.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after buying an additional 389,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after buying an additional 268,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

