General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 824,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in General Motors by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Shares of GM opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

